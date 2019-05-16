AMD reaffirms Q3 release for Ryzen 3000, second-gen Epyc and Navi GPUs

AMD HAS REAFFIRMED that its Ryzen 3000, second-generation Epyc server CPUs and Navi GPUs will all be released in the third quarter of 2019.

The news came during AMD's Stockholders' Meeting on Wednesday and sees Team Red once again hammering home the long-leaked launch date.

The releases will follow on from anticipated reveals at the Computex 2019 trade show in Taiwan at the end of the month and at the E3 2019 video games event in Los Angeles in June.

Slides from the meeting, reproduced by the specialist Videocardz website, indicate that second-generation Epyc server CPUs, in particular, will offer a radical increase in performance - twice the compute power per socket and four times the floating point performance. However, there is no news on next-generation Threadripper CPUs, which AMD recently scrubbed from its 2019 roadmap.

Third-generation Ryzen CPUs, meanwhile, are expected to start at around £100 and will offer a big increase in core and thread count for desktop PCs.

But it is the 7nm Navi architecture GPUs that will be the most eagerly awaited. AMD has been running a poor second place to Nvidia in the GPU and graphics cards market, which is increasingly being oriented towards cloud server and artificial intelligence workloads, rather than purely graphics and gaming.

Reports earlier this month suggested, however, that AMD's 7nm Navi could close the gap, with a forthcoming Radeon RX 3080 XT likely not just to rival Nvidia's RTX 2070, but also expected to be price-competitive at a retail price of around $330 - almost half the price of the Nvidia RTX 2070 Founders Edition on launch last year.

A shift from HBM to more standard GDDR6 video memory, among other things, ought to help bring down AMD's costs.

However, the flagship Radeon RX 3090 XT, which will be pitched at a price of $499, won't be available until 2020. µ