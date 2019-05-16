Sandisk wins the race to put the first 1TB microSD card in stores

WESTERN DIGITAL has beaten rivals to the punch with the first 1TB microSD card to actually go on sale.

Despite several companies including Micron having already previewed their own versions, its Sandisk, the flash subsidiary of Western Digital, has got their first - and it's about as expensive as we feared.

The Sandisk Extreme Pro range is not exactly known for its pocket-friendly focus, but that means that you're not just getting the first off the blocks for your £453.99, but you're getting a good quality one too.

SD card classifications are notoriously bewildering so let's pick them apart: it's an SDXC - that's the only variation of the standard that could cope with a 1TB capacity, thanks to the exFAT file systeml it's Class 10, because all modern SD cards are; it's V30, meaning it can cope with the rigours of both reading and writing 4K video; and it's UHS-III, meaning that it has a fast read speed. The card's A2 rating means it can cope with having apps run directly from it - great for Android owners that don't own a Pixel.

The full specs include 160MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds and (at this price you'd hope) it comes with a lifetime warranty (30 years in some territories) and an SD adapter.

The handset is listed on Amazon here in the UK, but given that it won't ship for another "one to two months", there's still a chance that Brits might get something else sooner.

Of course, we'd also expect that prices will start to come down too. Micron has already said its product will be keenly priced - which £450 certainly isn't - and once we're used to the idea of having all this storage, we'll probably see it all become that bit more affordable.

What this does mean is that Samsung Galaxy S10+ owners with deep pockets could find themselves with 2TB in their pocket. μ