Galaxy Fold might debut next month as Samsung 'fixes screen defect'

SAMSUNG HAS REPORTEDLY made some improvements to the Galaxy Fold to prevent its display from going to Borksville.

Problems with the Galaxy Fold first came to light last month after some US-based reviewers kicked off about the build quality of the samples they had received. The reviewers, which included CNBC's Steve Kovach and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reported that the handset's flexible screen started uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use.

In some cases, at least, this has been blamed on the removal of a screen protector that isn't designed to be whipped off. According to a new report out of Korean media outlet Yonhap, Samsung has integrated the protective layer inside the screen to prevent people from tearing it off.

With some reviewers moaning that the screen went to sh*t with the protector intact, with issues appearing to stem from the Fold's hinge, which allowed dust and lint to get underneath and lodge beneath the display. Yonhap's report says that Samsung will reduce the size of the gap to prevent foreign substances from getting inside.

Samsung has still yet to cough on when the Galaxy Fold will make it to market, but the report claims it'll be released early next month.

This means that Samsung could still be forced to refund those who hastily pre-ordered the foldable device. As per FTC regulations, the firm must ship devices within the time Samsung stated or within 30 days, otherwise, pre-orders will have to be cancelled.

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st your order will be cancelled automatically," Samsung said in an email to customers earlier this month.

If you do not want your order automatically cancelled on May 31st you may request that we keep your order and fulfil it later."

The firm has yet to comment on Yonhap's report. µ