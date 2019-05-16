Trump declares 'emergency' to ban Chinese firms - and yes, that means Huawei

WELL, WE ALL KNEW it was going to happen - and now it has. Huawei products have been banned in the US following direct intervention from the White House.

Although it doesn't mention Huawei by name, the 'national emergency' declared last night is clearly aimed at the Chinese giant, as the trade war between the two superpowers hots up.

The emergency was declared by way of an Executive Order or 'Don-Don gets his own way card', signed into law by bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for upcoming appearance in the documentary 'This is Vermin Supreme' (we're not making that up).

The understanding is that the ruling was drawn up months ago, with tech genius Trump waiting for the right moment to hit them where it hurts.

The ruling will also apply to other Chinese tech companies including ZTE, which has already been brought to the brink of collapse once and recently paid £1bn to the US Treasury to get its trading rights back.

The ruling issues a ban, but doesn't appear to have any kind of assistance for telcos needing to remove existing products from their infrastructure, which will put smaller carriers very much on the back foot.

The struggling actor will get extra powers from the order which is designed to: "protect America from foreign adversaries who are actively and increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in information and communications technology infrastructure and services" and lets Ol' Trumpo "prohibit transactions posing an unacceptable risk to the national security".

Huawei, which is already pursuing legal action against the Canadian government has suggested that the 'unreasonable' ruling would raise 'other serious legal issues', adding: "Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger,"

"Instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the US lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of US companies and consumers."

The news comes as Huawei says that it will sign 'no-spy' contracts with governments and claims it would shut down the company before agreeing anything that would allow spying by Chinese authorities using its equipment. μ