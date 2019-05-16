Motorola One Vision official with 21:9 screen and 48MP camera

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has joined in on May's phone launch frenzy with the unveiling of the One View.

Despite catering to the lower end of the smartphone market, the Motorola One View marks a number of firsts for the company. For starters, it's the first Motorola phone to offer a full-screen experience; the 6.3in FHD+ panel packs a punch-hole camera, rather than the iPhone X-style notch found on the original Motorola One.

It's also the first Motorola smartphone to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio display, dubbed 'CinemaVision' by the firm, similar to that found on Sony's Xperia X10 and Xperia 10 Plus.

These flagship-esque features continue throughout; you'll find an AI-fuelled 48MP Quad Pixel camera on the rear of the device, a 25MP front-facing shooter, a 2.2GHz octa-core Exynos 9609 processor, 128GB built-in storage with room to expand via microSD, and a 3,500mAh battery with 'TurboPower' fast charging support.

Software-wise, the Motorola One View is part of Google's Android One program. It'll ship with Android Pie onboard, but Motorola is promising a swift update to Android Q.

"We will continue to partner with Google to exceed software requirements and deliver monthly security updates for three years, an up-to-date OS, and a simple interface through Android One," Motorola said in its announcement.

"With the Android ecosystem, we empower you with helpful innovations, such as Google Assistant, and responsible features, like Digital Wellbeing, helping you focus on what matters most."

The Motorola One Vision will be available in Blighty from 30 May for a cheap and cheerful £269. Pre-orders begin this week at Amazon, John Lewis, Motorola and Vodafone. µ