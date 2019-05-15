Huawei offers 'no-spy' contracts and promises to 'shutdown' if China forces backdoors

HUAWEI HAS said that it would be willing to sign ‘no-spy' contracts with governments who allow it to supply 5G equipment.

Despite emphatic denials from the Chinese tech giant, there are still significant suspicions around the world about how close Huawei is to the Chinese government and whether, if expected to, it would plant back doors in its equipment to allow remote access.

"We are willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments, including the UK government, to commit ourselves to making our equipment. No-spy, no-backdoors," said Huawei's rotating boss, Liang Hua on Tuesday.

Tim Watkins, VP for Western Europe told assembled reporters that the company founder, Ren Zhengfei has said that not only has Huawei never offered backdoors but "he has made it clear that if asked he would refuse and if it was attempted to be enforced he would shut the company down.".

That's a big deal.

The promise is unlikely to sway the US which has promised to further crack down on Huawei and has warned that other countries that don't do likewise could find themselves being passed over for intelligence sharing and other security collaboration.

It has been hinted that Donald Trump will sign an executive order officially banning Huawei equipment from the US infrastructure.

In the UK, some experts have suggested that waiting for other companies to catch-up to the level of Huawei's equipment could delay 5G rollout in the country for up to two years. Critics have pointed out that this simply isn't a good enough reason to create a once-in-a-lifetime network where doubts remain.

Some countries have already started to crack down on Huawei equipment, but a recent high profile leak suggested that Theresa May was ready to give limited permission to the company to supply equipment to UK telcos building 5G networks. μ