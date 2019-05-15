San Francisco to become first 'no facial recognition zone' in the US

LAWMAKERS IN SAN FRANCISCO have voted to ban the use of facial recognition tech in the city, making it the first area to outlaw the controversial tech.

The ban applies across the board from police to quick access to venues after concerns over the way it could be used to not only cement biases in society but in the AI algorithm itself.

The legislation also means that a licence will be required for any kind of surveillance conducted within City Limits.

While the move has been broadly welcomed, critics have suggested that it will be damaging to security and crime prevention. Some have questioned if there needed to be further research before any decision, whilst others have suggested that law enforcement should be excluded from the ban, despite this being the area that has caused the most concern.

But advocate for the ban, City Supervisor Aaron Peskin told reporters: "This is really about saying: 'We can have security without being a security state. We can have good policing without being a police state.

"And part of that is building trust with the community based on good community information, not on Big Brother technology."

Air and seaports won't be covered by the ruling as these are governed at federal law, outside the remit of both City and State.

Recently, Microsoft refused to grant permission for San Francisco police to licence its facial recognition technology over similar concerns about racial bias. It has been shown in several examples that facial recognition has a lot more difficulty in dealing with darker skin.

The sole vote against came from Supervisor Catherine Stefani who said, "I worry about politicising these decisions." (erm)

After being approved 8-1 (2 delegates were absent), there will be a second vote next week which will cement the ruling into law. μ