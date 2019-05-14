Amazon's Ring is finally getting HomeKit support, maybe

GREAT NEWS for smart homers; Ring's security products could soon get Apple HomeKit support, at ruddy last.

The security company which was purchased by Amazon for a cool billion bucks has been promising Apple users that HomeKit is on the way for years, but then Amazon's wallet arrived and everything went south. But now, at last, it looks like at least two products in the range have been certified.

Someone with nothing better to do spotted the new certifications - for the Spotlight Cam and the Video Doorbell Pro (the doorbell pro runs off the mains, rather than battery or solar) - on the Apple website.

Apple HomeKit is notoriously strict about its entrance criteria, to the point that some smart home products have had to be redesigned as part of the process.

Ring and products like it continue to grow in popularity, but Amazon's iron grip has meant that Ring is now less compatible with Google Assistant than it was three years ago.

Ring also works with a number of other popular smart home hub products including SmartThings, Wink and Homey, but both Apple and Android (as opposed Fire OS) are still woefully under-supported.

Add to that the fact that Amazon owns a second smart security company, Blink, and despite over two years having passed, the two are completely incompatible, and you start to see that it's a miracle that there's Apple HomeKit support at all.

Nevertheless, both platforms support Alexa, and its this that Amazon will be seen as the key business driver.

It's not known when the integration will formally be announced, though some have speculated that Apple's WWDC might prove to be the perfect moment.

It's also not clear if this is a one-off or if it will be expanded to future products by default, or backported to older models in the range.

Ring continues to operate as a separate company, as promised during takeover, and has a number of products yet to reach the UK, though both of the Homekit certified ones are very much available here. μ