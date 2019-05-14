Lenovo has made a foldable ThinkPad PC because, er, reasons

It's a 2-in-1 Jim, just not as we know it

FIRST WE HAD THE FOLDABLE PHONE, and now we have the foldable PC (lablet? tabtop?) thanks to Lenovo and its flexible ThinkPad.

The prototype ThinkPad, which looks like a large tablet, uses a 13.3in flexible OLED display that allows it to be folded into laptop orientation.

In the laptop mode, the top part of the display acts as a 9.6in screen while the bottom part can be used to navigate apps or serve up a virtual keyboard. It can also be flipped to be used in a vertical orientation so that it resembles an oversized digital book.

It looks pretty slick, but there are vast swathes of people who despise writing on virtual keyboards, which is why the flexible ThinkPad also comes with an external keyboard that's reminiscent of the Surface Pro 6's Type Cover. The keyboard connects wirelessly to the ThinkPad rather than through a dedicated connector, meaning the device can be propped up using a kickstand and used as a pseudo-all-in-one PC. Oh, naturally, it'll also play nice with styluses.

There's no word on specs, though we suspect an Intel processor will be put to the task. Nor is there a finalised connectivity suite, but one can expect to find USB-C at least.

How Windows 10 will be coaxed into working with a flexible display has yet to be detailed, but in videos of the devices, it looks to run reasonably well.

While the flexible ThinkPad looks in pretty good nick for an early-days device, without it showing much of a crease where the screen's folding hinge is, it's still a prototype gadget with things that need to be finalised.

And we're not sure that it'll appeal to a large pile of people who are more than happy with bashing out work and other things on more traditional laptops. Business types who want a compact mobile device that can pull laptop and tablet duties in a way that differs from the Surface line up might be looking at the flexible PC in a desirable light.

But then again, at least Lenovo is pushing the envelope here when it comes to PC design, and we for one welcome that. µ