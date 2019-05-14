Vodafone will switch on its 5G network in July

VODAFONE HAS BECOME the first UK operator to confirm a 5G switch-on date, and it's less than two months away.

Despite chatter that Blighty's 5G rollout could be delayed due to ongoing "security concerns", the firm announced on Tuesday that it will switch on its 5G network for both consumers and business customers in seven cities across the UK on 3 July.

Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London will be the first to receive 5G services, and by the end of the year, Voda plans to connect 12 more cities: Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent.

In what the operator is touting as a "worldwide first", the operator has also announced that it will offer 5G roaming in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain over the summer.

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery swooned: "We can today announce the largest launch of 5G in the UK and be the first to announce 5G roaming.

"It means that UK businesses can lead the world in adopting 5G to boost productivity and attract investment. It means consumers can get the fastest mobile speeds ever, and it means that our public sector will be able to adopt new services to improve healthcare, social services and housing."

To accompany its switch-on, Vodafone will soon start offering four 5G-compatible smartphones; Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Huawei's foldable Mate X, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G. It'll also start offering a 5G home router later in the year, dubbed the '5G Gigacube'.

One thing Vodafone's announcement is missing, however, is pricing details, though it says it'll offer up details on its price plans next week.

Though Vodafone is the first network to give a firm switch-on date for its 5G services, it doesn't mean it'll be first - EE looks set to make some sort of 5G-related announcement at the OnePlus 7 launch later today.

Three has announced that it'll launch its network in the second half of 2019, while O2's 5G services will become available before the year is out. µ