Adobe will edit out legacy versions of Creative Cloud apps

ADOBE IS EDITING OUT support for legacy versions of its Creative Cloud apps if they are languishing two updates behind the pack.

As part of its push to get creative types drinking the Creative Cloud Kool-Aid, Adobe has allowed users of its app suite to download the likes of PhotoShop and InDesign to physical media without getting in trouble with licence enforcing types.

But Adobe has decided that it doesn't want to do that any more and will cut access to legacy app downloads that are older than the latest two updates.

Furthermore, people sticking with older versions of the Creative Cloud apps could find themselves in hot water when it comes to licencing issues.

"Under the terms of our agreement, you are no longer licensed to use them," Adobe told its Creative Cloud users directly, pretty much laying down the law.

"Unfortunately, customers who continue to use or deploy older, unauthorized versions of Creative Cloud may face potential claims of infringement by third parties. We cannot comment on claims of third-party infringement, as it concerns ongoing litigation," Adobe explained.

That case it's referring to looks likely to be a dispute with Dolby over some tech the firm licensed from the audio giant, which all got a bit sticky when Adobe moved from providing its creative tools on discs to delivering them through a cloud service.

On the whole, the move is sort of understandable, as its easier for Adobe to manage the services its customers are using if they are all on recent versions. But some people like sticking with what they know and could prefer older versions of the Creative Cloud apps and thus be reluctant to move away from them.

Adobe looks like it's not going to give them a choice which could see some folks decide to pack in their subscription to Creative Cloud, though we suspect a good deal of creative folks will just go with the flow while they concern themselves with tapping out a screenplay on their MacBook Pro while sipping a something-something-Arabica-grass-fed-fish-goat-macchiato in the latest trendy coffee shop. µ