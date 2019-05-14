Lenovo's intros biz-focused ThinkBooks and Core i9 ThinkPad X1 Extreme

LENOVO IS BRINGING ITS A-GAME to the laptop world once again with the reveal of the new security-focused ThinkBook line and a gutsy new ThinkPad.

Let's start with the ThinkBook range, which is an entirely new lappy family of Lenovo; makes a change from refresh after refresh.

These notebooks are designed to tickle the fancy of business types who want a sleek laptop with a whole suite of security features.

The ThinkBook 13 and 14, unsurprisingly, have 13in and 14in 1080p displays, respectively, both with slim bezels sitting in an aluminium and magnesium chassis that sit under 1.6cm thick and weigh 1.34kg and 1,5kg respectively.

While they aren't the slimmest or lightest laptops around, the ThinkBooks come specced with 8th-generation Core processors up to a Core i7 that can be paired with AMD's Radeon 540X dedicated graphics card. RAM starts at a meagre 4GB but goes up to 16GB and storage hits 512GB of SSD space. Battery life for the ThinkBook 13 is slated to be 11 hours, while the ThinkBook 14 is expected to manage 10 hours away from a plug; rapid charging is on offer, which provides a handy 80 per cent battery charge in an hour.

But the main features for corporate types will be the use of fingerprint scanners, webcam privacy shutters, TPM 2.0 security chips and even dedicated Skype keys, all of which help keep data thieves at bay.

All in all, at first glance the ThinkBook laptops look pretty slick and if they stand up to real-world testing, should certainly appeal to companies looking to upgrade their laptops. The ThinkBook 13 will be available at the end of May for a starting price of $729 (roughly £562) while the ThinkBook 14 will be released around the same time for a price that starts at $749 (around £577).

For people looking for more oomph over security, then the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme could be the machine for them.

The rather unassuming looking laptop comes with up to a 9th-generation Core i9 laptop-grade CPU and a GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q, which promises a good dollop of graphical grunt for demanding apps and some decent 1080p gaming.

With a 15in display that'll have a 4K OLED panel option with touchscreen capabilities, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme looks set to be quite a machine. But expect to pay a premium for an OLED screen and a solid spec.

Given Lenovo just debuted a trio of professional-grade laptops with a pro AMD spec, the Chinese firm looks like it's at the top of its laptop game. µ