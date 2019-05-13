iOS 13 reportedly won't support four older iPhones

SUNRISE, SUNSET. The end is in sight for four older iPhones and two iPads, which won't be upgrading to iOS 13. That means they won't get to enjoy the simple pleasures of taking an age to open the camera app while their ungrateful owners curse their very existence.

That's according to a source speaking to iPhonesoft.fr, who claims that the iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are next in line for the chopping board. Joining them on said chopping board are the iPad mini 2 and the iPad Air - that's the one from 2013, not the identically named version from this year, before you try and track down your receipt.

Given the iPhone 5S is pushing six years old - a veritable pensioner in smartphone years - its upcoming retirement party wouldn't be particularly surprising. Most people were predicting it would be blocked from receiving iOS 12, only for it to not only get the update but enjoy a surprising performance boost too.

It might be too big a jump for it to get the same treatment again this year, and if Apple wants to push more power-hungry features like augmented reality, then it'll need to jettison the dead weight holding it back. Yes, that dead weight happens to be the handset you paid £549 for five years ago, but you knew what you were getting yourself in for.

Is this a bit harsh on the iPhone 6, getting forced out a year before the 5S? Well, maybe, but by taking out two generations this year, Apple would be returning to the usual schedule, rather than being unusually brutal. The iPhone 5S was on borrowed time, basically, and it looks like the iPhone 6 has found Apple in a less generous mood.

Probably, anyway. For now it's just another unsubstantiated rumour. It's not over until the Apple CEO sings, as the old adage doesn't say. µ