US court throws out lawyer's FaceTime eavesdropping lawsuit against Apple

A US JUDGE has sided with Apple and dismissed a lawsuit over the high-profile Group FaceTime bug in iOS 12.1.

The glitch (below), first outed in January, allowed anyone to call an iPhone or Mac and listen in before the other person picks up by exploiting a bug Apple's Group FaceTime feature.

Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don't answer🤒#Apple explain this.. pic.twitter.com/gr8llRKZxJ — Benji Mobb™ (@BmManski) January 28, 2019

While Apple promptly disabled the video-calling feature, Larry Williams II, a Houston-based lawyer, filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the bug exposed "one's most intimate conversations without consent".

The disgruntled lawyer argued that Apple "failed to exercise reasonable care" and claims the company "knew, or should have known, that its Product would cause unsolicited privacy breaches and eavesdropping."

MacRumours reports that the case was thrown out over the weekend, with the US District Court in Houston granting Apple's request to dismiss the lawsuit. The court found Williams failed to prove that Apple had foreknowledge of the problem, and ruled that his argument that the FaceTime vulnerability was "unreasonably dangerous" was not valid.

"Williams's petition does not allege facts about any available alternative design. He fails to allege facts about the iOS 12.1 software as to whether the defect that allegedly allowed a third party to 'eavesdrop' on his group FaceTime call was 'unreasonable' for the product's ordinary use," court documents seen by MacRumours read.

"Williams's petition recites the pleading elements, but it does not allege facts that could show Apple's knowledge of the defect or that Apple could reasonably have foreseen that an unknown third party would listen to Williams's group FaceTime call without his permission."

In his lawsuit, Williams had requested unspecified punitive damages for negligence, product liability, misrepresentation, and warranty breach. Perhaps he should have known better. µ