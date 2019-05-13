Google's Digital Wellbeing feature is slowing down Pixel devices

IF YOU WERE ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE banging the door down to get your hands on a Google Pixel 3a as it went on sale, you might have had a bit of a disappointment.

Pixel users have been complaining roundly about the fact that, recently, their devices have started getting a lot slower.

We've noticed. There are times where it all gets to be too much for the little phone and it freezes up, something that we haven't really seen much of in these days of ample RAM.

Sadly, it appears that the Digital Wellbeing feature that Google has added in an attempt to make us a bit more aware of how much time we're spending on our devices is the culprit.

Yes, having Digital Wellbeing switched on slows your phone down, ergo you end up spending even more time on it, usually shouting at it and threatening to throw it down a narrow hall.

Since the observation was first made on social media last week, more and more people have come forward to say that they, too have switched off Digital Wellbeing and solved their issues.

Turning Digital Wellbeing off is pretty easy - you just have to take away its Usage Permissions in your settings, or by pressing the three-dot menu in Wellbeing and following the menus.

Google is yet to make any comment about the performance issues or the possibility that having Wellbeing running in the background is proving to be an unacceptable resource hog (probably runs on Chrome - ha!) but it's worth pointing out that even the posh-end Pixel phones have 4GB RAM against the current flagship favourite figure of 6GB. Perhaps it's all just proving a little bit too much.

Digital Wellbeing is being upgraded in Android Q with a new Focus Mode to stop unwanted interruptions, but if it doesn't work properly in the first place, we've got a bit of a problem.

We'll let you know if Google decides to 'fess up. μ