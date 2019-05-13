Microsoft is asking for more telemetry data from Office users

MICROSOFT IS BACK to its misleading pop-up ways as it rolls out a new Office privacy policy in a flurry of 'you're in control' hype.

You may already have had the ‘Your data, controlled by you' message pop up as you wrestle to get those figures ready for the big meeting. It goes through your privacy settings, tells you what you're sharing, what you're not and blethers on about ‘trust'. You can't skip the process so settle in.

Well, we have trust issues, so let's look at exactly what is happening here. Amongst all the purring about how it's your data, there's a point where it tells you that it would really like some optional data from you.

The options are exactly the same as those for Windows 10, but some of the telemetry being collected optionally if you say yes (and Microsoft really, really wants you to say yes) then you're giving permission for more data to be collected than ever before.

Of course, it's all anonymised and there's a very clear message that it won't be used for advertising, but it is more, and that's not hella clear, and given that the Dutch have already questioned GDPR compliance for Office, you can't help but cringe a bit.

Once this is all set up, you can merrily go about your business, but be aware that if you want to change it later, the menu has been hidden away like a ginger stepchild with halitosis.

If you want to change it later, you need to go to File > Account > Account Privacy > Manage Settings. It's not hard to find - if, that is, you know what you're looking for.

On the whole, the process is pretty benign. You're not going to put your data at any extra risk or anything, but the issue is that, once again, Microsoft is confusing ‘you're in control' with ‘you're under the illusion of control' and there's a lot of reassuring noises hiding a blanket of data that you won't see at a granular level unless you're actively looking.

In reality, it's no difference to not reading the EULA on a website - and who does that anyway, but it feels a little sneaky. μ