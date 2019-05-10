BT ups its full fibre rollout target

BT HAS DECIDED its original plan to get full fibre in the homes of three million new premises by March 2021 wasn't ambitious enough. Having already connected 1.2 million, CEO Philip Jansen has announced that the company will instead be aiming for four million by that date.

The target is part of the overall aim to have fibre technology in 15 million buildings by the mid-2020s - up from the 10 million promised previously. There is some wiggle room on things going wrong, of course, with the firm stating that these targets were subject to "conditions being right."

That's quite a generous get-out clause, but they've been reasonably right so far. The first set of financials Jansen has overseen saw a revenue dip of one per cent, which the company pegged on regulated price reductions and declines on the enterprise side of things. That revenue still hit a fairly healthy sounding £23.428m, mind. Pre-tax profits were also up by two per cent, hitting £2.66m.

"Since joining the company three months ago, it has become clear to me just how fundamental BT's role is in connecting our society," Jansen said. "While we are really well positioned in a very challenging and competitive UK market, we have a lot of work to do to ensure we remain successful and deliver long term sustainable value to our shareholders.

"We need to invest to improve our customer propositions and competitiveness," he continued. "We need to invest to stay ahead in our fixed, mobile and core networks, and we need to invest to overhaul our business to ensure that we are using the latest systems and technology to improve our efficiency and become more agile."

The company added that EE's 5G network would be up and running in 16 cities "imminently," which is good news for the literally tens of people with 5G-capable hardware. µ