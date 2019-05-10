Photo storage app Ever caught using your snaps for AI training

YOU'D THINK THAT people would have learned that free services are too good to be true by now. Here's yet another cautionary tale to throw on the pile - maybe we'll take notice this time?

Since 2013, photo-storage app Ever has always offered "free, unlimited private backup of all your life's memories." The first two words may be true, but the third is certainly open to interpretation after an NBC News investigation found that the company had been using the pictures to train facial recognition software since 2017. That was the year the company apparently realised that a regular photo app "wasn't going to be a venture-scale business."

That financial wheeze wasn't explained to the users whose photos were going to become part of the AI's curriculum, however. Like many companies, Ever had a privacy policy with a word count that would put off any close scrutiny (who has time to read 2,500 words every time they sign up to something?) but even if you had looked, you'd have been none the wiser.

The only reference to this new line of revenue was a line reading: "Your files may be used to help improve and train our products and these technologies."

Once contacted by NBC News, the company added a line explaining that "products" might include "enterprise face recognition software."

Suffice it to say, legal experts are dubious this constitutes informed consent. "They are commercially exploiting the likeness of people in the photos to train a product that is sold to the military and law enforcement," law professor Jason Schultz told the site. "The idea that users have given real consent of any kind is laughable."

Here's an old adage that keeps becoming more relevant: if you're not paying for the product, you are the product. µ