CES finally returns robotics award to sex toy maker

THE PRUDES AT CES have finally got over their aversion to the icky concept of women quite liking sex. The award stripped from a sex toy company for making a sex toy has finally been returned.

As you may remember, back in January Lori DiCarlo's Osé "personal massager" - a device absolutely not intended for the neck and shoulders - not only had its CES Robotics Innovation Award removed, but was banned from being showcased at the event.

This was on account of it being "immoral, obscene, indecent, profane, or not keeping with CES' image." Awkwardly, this is an event where sex robots and VR porn are both considered fair game. We guess they must just watch VR porn for the stories.

Belatedly, CES has recognised its "inconsistencies", and has returned the award to Lori DiCarlo. The CTA has accepted it "did not handle this award properly," which had led to some "important conversations" about sex tech. Hopefully to this soundtrack.

"We just identified some inconsistency is in our handling and our policies that we needed to go back in and address," the CTA's marketing chief Jean Foster told The Verge.

Changes will come ahead of 2020, but the CTA won't be drawn on what those are going to look like just yet. One source suggests that sex tech may appear in the ‘health and wellness' section, which would be a great solution if there was one. Currently, there isn't.

Lora Haddock, the founder and CEO of Lora DiCarlo said she welcomed the "gesture". "The incredible support and attention we've received in the wake of our experience highlights the need for meaningful changes, and we are hopeful that our small company can continue to contribute meaningful progress toward making CES inclusive for all," she said.

Fingers crossed we don't have this song and dance the next time CES organisers are forced to think about vaginas. µ