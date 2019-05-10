AMD Ryzen 3000 leak points to two 16-core CPUs

AMD'S RYZEN 3000 processor lineup be reportedly be headed up by two 16-core, 32-core CPUs.

The Ryzen 3800X and 3850X chips will be among eight CPUs that the company is expected to launch at the Computex trade show in Taiwan at the end of this month.

Twitter tipster APISAK claims to have got hold of an engineering sample of one of the new CPUs and has posting the raw specs online.

Zen2 ES 16 Core

Base clock 3.3 Ghzฺ

Boost clock 4.2 Ghz

MB X570

This CPU name can't decode by decode chart



PS(ภาพหน้าจออาจจะอัพโหลดให้ในภายหลัง) amd-ryzen-3000-16-core-leak — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) May 9, 2019

Engineering samples are typically early versions of chips that are distributed by manufacturers to OEMs and other specialists for testing purposes. While they aren't guaranteed to be the final versions of the chips that will eventually be released to the market, they do provide a good glimpse of what to expect.

APISAK said the sample he has received sports a 3.3GHz base clock and 4.2GHz boost clock. However, he explained that it can't be decoded by industry decode charts.

Although these speeds do seem a bit on the low side, several Twitter users pointed out that these are just early samples and that the finished product will almost certainly be cranked up in performance.

One user said: "Keep in mind that one of 1st Gen Ryzen's engineering samples had a 2.8GHz base/3.2GHz turbo. The production Ryzen 7 1800X then had a 3.6 GHz base, 4.0 GHz boost. That represents a 800 MHz improvement or increase over the engineering sample's base and boost clocks."

Another said "this is an early sample" and "there is room for improvement".

"And on top of that, this is a 16C/32T at 4.2Ghz. This'll be priced against the [Intel] 9900k," they added.

This isn't the first time that details of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 3000 series of processors have leaked online. Last December, model names, specs and pricing for the Zen 2-based CPUs surfaced online. You can find the full details below. µ