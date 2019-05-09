It ain't all doom and gloom for the laptop market, claims TrendForce

"THE PC IS DEAD!" has been pretty much what market watching types have spouted for a good few years. But it turns out that's not exactly the case.

Shipments did slump by 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same three months a year earlier. But thanks to a strong performance by US hardware makers, notably Apple with its year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent, the laptop market could be set to get better

TrendForce equates this performance to US hardware firms missing the effects of an Intel CPUs shortage.

"Due to priority differences in CPU supply, American brands did not suffer as much from this wave of CPU undersupply, while the effects felt by Taiwan's double aces, Acer and Asus, were more noticeable," the tend-spotting firm noted.

"Shipments are predicted to grow significantly entering the second quarter, in no small part due to the Chromebook tender. YoY growth may even get a chance to rise above 10 per cent."

Speaking of Acer, at the company's Next 2019 event in New York, a spokesperson told us that the supply of chips had affected Acer's shipments and release schedule, but noted that these things were to be expected and that it'll weather this supply chain challenge.

As for Apple doing well, that's likely down to the debut of a new MacBook Air and updated versions of the MacBook Pro line up. It also helped Apple jump up to fourth in the top laptop floggers table.

HP remains the king of the hill, with Dell in second place; both enjoyed growth of 2.6 per cent and 22.4 per cent respectively. Lenovo gets the bronze medal, despite seeing a decline of 15.5 per cent; perhaps its new ThinkPads with an all-AMD spec might shake things up next few quarters.

Overall laptop shipments sat at 36.97 million units for the quarter, which is only slightly down on the 37.27 million units shipped in the same quarter last year.

So not that bad all in all. And the PC market is still far from dead, and an iPad Pro can't beat a Surface Laptop 2; please don't' write in. µ