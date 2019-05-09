Lenovo stuffs Ryzen Pro processors inside its latest ThinkPads

AMD IS DEFINITELY BACK; case in point: Lenovo's latest ThinkPads come equipped with Ryzen Pro mobile processors and Radeon Vega GPUs.

As of this month, the Chinese global hardware firm will be cranking out its professional-grade laptops with second-generation AMD's pro-level CPUs and integrated graphics. The ThinkPads with AMD spec include the 14in T495 and T495s, and the 13.3in X395.

The latter comes with a Full HD display surrounded by svelte bezels and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and storage that tops out at 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD.

The former two laptops also sport Full HD screens that kick out 400 nits worth of brightness. And both come with AMD's FreeSync frame matching technology which is useful for graphics work, as well as for some gaming for business types when the lunch hour comes round.

Team Red's mobile processors for the ThinkPads will top out with the Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U, a four-core, eight-thread chip that can hit 4GHz when running at full pelt. That should be plenty of power for the average professional, and folks running multi-threaded work will be able to benefit from having a quad-core chip from a CPU family known for handling multi-core work with aplomb.

The use of AMD CPUs also brings a few new features to the ThinkPad range; AMD's Memory Guard, for instance, provides transparent secure memory encryption to defend against cold boot attacks hackers could carry out if they had physical access to the laptop.

Aside from that, it's pretty much business as usual for the new ThinkPads, which look just like any other professional Lenovo laptop, which is no bad thing given they are well-received workhorse laptops with a reputation for providing a stellar keyboard.

The ThinkPad T495 is excepted to launch this month for a starting price of $939 (£723., the ThinkPad T495s will pop up in June for some $1,089 (£840), and the ThinkPad X395 will turn up in June also with a starting price of $1,089. µ