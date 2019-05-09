Google confirms 'Works with Nest' is closing and taking IFTTT down with it

GOOGLE'S ANNOUNCEMENT that it is to merge the Nest brand into its offering didn't mention the downside that is now hitting customers.

The 'Works With Nest' programme, which offered a simple developer platform for competing smart home products to work in harmony together, is shutting down - and sooner than you think.

Google says it took the decision on the grounds of privacy, a common theme at this year's I/O conference. However, the consequences of the decision could see a re-escalation of the smart home wars which have seen everyone and their auntie create a unique non-compatible platform for their products.

Google admits that the biggest casualty is likely to be IFTTT - the proto-smart-home embracing rules engine that allows even more products, not just smart home devices, to interact. Google has admitted that the end of Works With Nest will break any rules you've set up involving its products.

There's not a lot of time to come up with a plan ‘B' either - the shutdown will be on 31 August.

Google Assistant already caters for most eventualities, and it seems that if there's a chance to sell a Google Home... sorry... Google Nest Home device, that's more money is Google's pocket. It's a constant reminder that until manufacturers get their story straight on smart home, there's always a chance that your best laid plans will be scuppered by shifting sands from manufacturers.

In the meantime, there's always devices like the ever-cool and open source Homey, which can cope with almost every protocol you can throw at it, and has recently had a massive revamp.

The announcement was made at Google I/O where the company revealed the first Google Nest product - a smart display called the Nest Hub Max, which will go on sale in July. The device doubles as a Nest security camera, representing the synergies that the two brands bring together by becoming a single entity. μ