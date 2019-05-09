PowerToys is back in Windows 10 and this time it's open source

MICROSOFT HAS launched another blast-from-the-past into the open source domain.

PowerToys was debuted in Windows 95, in a time where internet in every home was the stuff of a mad man's folly.

The package was full of cool little apps (or programmes, as we called them in those days) that let you do things like tweaking the UI and sending the contents of the clipboard to places which, in those days, we could only dream of.

But now, thanks to the will of Chairman Nadella and the power of GitHub, PowerToys is back for anyone to play with.

Don't get excited, though. These aren't the low-resolution retro toys of old - this is a new generation of PowerToys for people who want more than Windows 10 can do natively.

The first toy is a 'send to desktop' feature. Doesn't sound very exciting, but you've probably forgotten that Windows 10 has virtual desktops that allow you to have a different experience for worky stuff and personal stuff (or whatever).

According to the documentation, 10 more toys are under consideration. These include a full Window manager (with mode for convertible laptops), a keyboard shortcut manager (something missing from Windows for the longest time), a replacement for the Win+R command (Run), a better Alt+Tab function with multi-tab support, a battery tracker, a bulk/batch file-renamer, the option to switch screen resolution from the taskbar, mouse events without triggering focus, CMD/Bash trigger, and a contents menu for file browsing (you still sometimes see this in old ‘help' files).

PowerToys joins Calculator in the Venn Diagram of 'open source' and ‘weird stuff from yore'. Microsoft is looking for contributions, comments and general bants on the subject.

The PowerToys collection should be available in preview over the summer. μ