Microsoft could bring Chromium Edge to Linux distros 'eventually'

AH MICROSOFT! With this Edge browser you are really spoiling us!

Not content with bringing its retooled browser to Windows and macOS, it now seems that the Chromium goodness could also extend to Linux 'eventually'.

After months of being somewhat non-commital on the matter, one of the Edge team at Microsoft admitted on Twitter that not only was Linux on the hit list for future expansion, but that Edge in Chromium is being built on a Linux-based machine anyway.

Not yet - it's something we'd like to do eventually (our build system runs on Linux) but we're taking things one step at a time starting from Win10, and can't commit to Linux just yet. — Kyle Pflug (@kylealden) April 8, 2019

Some commenters felt this last crucial detail was a bit of a kick in the teeth:

This seems like a gross mistake. If you're already building from Linux, the *first* platform to be able to build for should be Linux as well. Especially since you forked a codebase that *already* can do it...



And please, open source Edge! — Neal Gompa (ニール・ゴンパ) (@Det_Conan_Kudo) April 9, 2019

And yes, factually speaking, they're bang on the money on this. There's literally no reason why a Linux build couldn't come out a lot sooner - most other Chromium-based browsers are available in Linux from Day One - because it's that easy to organise.

That said, there would be no point in Edge being ‘just another Chromium browser' - that would be a massive climbdown for Microsoft's proud development team.

Edge is being pimped and augmented and all those other lovely things, and when it emerges like a cocooned butterfly from the chrysalis of the Insider Programme, its expected to have a lot of familiar features stripped out and a lot of new ones - such as a ebook reading view, added, and that could take just a little longer at the back-end to make Linux ready. μ