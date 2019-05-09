Intel will begin shipping 10nm Ice Lake processors in June

INTEL RECKONS it'll begin cranking out 10-nanometre based Ice Lake processors in June, ready for volume shipment in laptops, likely sometime at the end of the year and early 2020.

That means after years of delays and uncertainty we could finally be seeing a shift by Intel from the 14nm process node to 10nm.

As confirmed by previously-leaked roadmaps, all signs point towards Intel's first 10nm processors being aimed at laptops, with the Ice Lake chips bringing in quad-core configurations for processors aimed at sipping as little electrical juice as possible.

"The Ice Lake platform will take full advantage of 10nm along with architecture innovations. It is expected to deliver approximately three times faster wireless speeds, two times faster video transcode speeds, two times faster graphics performance, and 2.5 to three times faster artificial intelligence (AI) performance over previous generation products," Intel spouted.

What Intel didn't mention is when we can expect desktop processors built on the 10nm node, though it did say it would be knocking out "multiple" 10nm chips across 2019 and 2020. We'd hazard a guess and say you won't see 10nm desktop CPUs until late 2020 at the earliest.

Despite the struggle to get its 10nm process up to scratch for mass production of Core CPUs, Intel has said that we can expect it to reach the 7nm node in 2021.

But while AMD is on the 7nm process already for its processors and graphics charcuterie, with third-generation Ryzen CPUs and the debut of the Navi GPU architecture scheduled for this year, Intel looks like it'll keep its 7nm efforts GPU centric at the beginning.

"The lead 7nm product is expected to be an Intel Xe architecture-based, general-purpose GPU for data centre AI and high-performance computing. It will embody a heterogeneous approach to product construction using advanced packaging technology," Intel said. "On the heels of Intel's first discrete GPU coming in 2020, the 7nm general purpose GPU is expected to launch in 2021."

Graphics from Intel on the 7nm node could be pretty interesting, especially as ray-tracing has been mentioned in the same breath as its GPUs. Such graphics cards could upset the status quo between Nvidia and AMD, though we'll have to wait a year or so before we start to see any potential for that. µ