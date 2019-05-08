Android 9 Pie is now on 10.4 per cent of Android devices

WE LOVE PIE and it would appear that users of Android gadgets also like it, as Android 9 has hit 10.4 per cent of smartphones.

That stat comes courtesy of Google long-dormant Android Distribution Dashboard, which has been updated for the first time in six months to reflect how big a slice Android Pie has of the, er, Android pie.

A little over 10 per cent coverage of the Android phones out in the wild might not seem like a huge amount. But that's 10 per cent of a vast amount of phones, some 2.5 billion active Android devices, so there are an awful lot of gadgets running the latest version of Google's mobile OS.

And yes, we know that iOS 12 has something like 80 per cent coverage. But Cupertino pushes out updates to a much smaller number of phones and doesn't have to deal with market fragmentation; though that obviously comes at the cost of choice and a premium price for iPhone users.

It's also taken Android Pie nine months to get to 10.4 per cent device coverage, which is better than Android 8 Oreo which only managed to hit four per cent coverage in the same time period.

As it stands, Oreo is the most adopted version of Android, followed by Nougat, Marshmallow, Lollipop and then Pie. However, Pie is likely to increase more over the coming months as more devices with it running natively get released, notably the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, affordable takes on the Pixel 3 phones.

Google has been putting in efforts to speed up the spread of Android updates, with its Android One programme which provides phone makers with a one-stop-shop take on Android that provides all the features and apps one expects from stock Android, as well as having Google handle the updating process for a couple of years.

The search giant also has Project Treble, which was introduced with Oreo and cuts Android up into modules to make it easier for OEMs to update their devices, especially if they've added a custom UI on top of the base operating system.

We very much doubt fragmentation in the Android device world is going to go away anytime soon, but then that's the price of having masses of choice when it comes to an Android smartphone. µ