AMD scrubs 3rd-gen Threadripper CPUs from its 2019 roadmap

Doesn't look like we'll see a new Threadripper CPU in 2019

BAD NEWS, AMD FANS; the chipmaker has removed third-generation Threadripper CPUs from its 2019 roadmap.

In a new product roadmap presented to investors, Team Red has the third-gen Ryzen processors, which will be built on the 7-nanometre Zen 2 architecture, slated for release mid-year; we expect them to be revealed at Computex late on in May.

But where once the Threadripper chips sat there's nothing. That could mean that Zen 2 isn't ready to handle the high-end performance expected from such CPUs, or that supply of 7nm processors will be a limited when Zen 2-based chips appear, meaning AMD would rather serve its mainstream Ryzen line-up first before addressing more enthusiast-grade parts.

Team Red is also making a big play for the data centre chip markets with 7nm Rome processors, so again it might be wanting to have its 7nm fabrication geared up for those chips rather than Threadripper parts.

That might be a disappointment to anyone planning on making a high-end AMD-based PC this year. Though the third-gen Ryzen processors promise to be impressive and we'd not be surprised to see third-gen Threadripper CPUs pop up early 2020.

AMD's roadmap also mentions a "7nm+" next-gen architecture slated for 2020, which could mean it might be holding Threadripper back until it's found further optimisations in the 7nm process node.

As ever, this is all based on speculation and our own guesswork, as while we contacted AMD for some clarification the chip maker has yet to respond.

Even without a new Threadripper family on the 2019 horizon, the rest of the year looks interesting for AMD, especially as it'll debut its Navi next-generation graphics architecture and graphics cards. And its chips will form the heart of Sony's PlayStation 5, which we expect to hear more about in the coming months. µ