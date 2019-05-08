Intel's Project Athena labs aim to kick laptop makers into shape

INTEL WILL OPEN a trio of labs which inside it will test next-generation laptops under the codename Project Athena.

The labs will be located in China's Shanghai, Taiwan's Taipei, and California's Folsom, and will all be used to test hardware makers components to ensure they meet the standards of Project Athena.

Those standards involve performance and power optimisation in laptops, with Intel wanting to ensure laptop makers are delivering "a new class of advanced laptops".

It's not clear on whether those advancements just mean the ultra-thin laptops that can chew through tasks without desperately crying out for some mains electrical juice, or if they will be some super-evolved laptop that uses AI to chat to deliver rousing motivational speeches to users who can't be bothered to go to work.

"Project Athena Open Labs are a critical step in enabling more extensive, day-to-day collaboration with the components ecosystem to continuously raise the bar for innovation across the platform," said Josh Newman, Intel vice president and general manager of the company's PC Innovation Segments, Client Computing Group.

From that, we're guessing the project will mostly involve chip optimisation and finding new ways for Intel's CPUs to work more efficiently with laptop batteries.

We also reckon it'll involve Intel looking at laptop connectivity, including 5G compatibility, even though the chip maker has thrown in the towel in the area.

The lab is expected to start perusing components in June, with the first Project Athena-compliant lappys expected to pop up at some point in 2020.

While there are some very impressive laptops out in the market at the moment, we're waiting to see a machine that really shakes up the somewhat run-of-the-mill laptops designs we've seen over the past couple of years. Project Athena could be the key to doing that, and we hope it'll involve Intel making use of 10-nanometre chips. µ