Samsung is being forced to cancel Galaxy Fold pre-orders as borkage persists

IT DOESN'T LOOK LIKE the Galaxy Fold will see the light of day any time soon, as Samsung is being forced to cancel pre-orders of the bork-prone device.

In an email sent to those who eagerly pre-ordered the £1,799 foldable device, presumably before it emerged that review units were dropping like flies, Samsung has admitted that while it's "making progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold," it "cannot confirm the anticipated ship date yet."

As per FTC regulations, which requires that the firm must ship devices within the time it stated or within 30 days, the email goes on to warn customers that unless they confirm otherwise, it will automatically cancel their pre-order.

"We understand you are excited to get your hands on the category-changing Galaxy Fold, and we apologise for the delay," Samsung said in an email sent to customers, seen by TizenHelp.

"As a reminder, your pre-order guarantees your place in the queue for this innovative technology. You will not be charged until your order ships. If you don't want to wait, you may cancel your order at Samsung.com at any time before it has shipped.

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st your order will be cancelled automatically. If you do not want your order automatically cancelled on May 31st you may request that we keep your order and fulfil it later.

"If you do request we keep your order and fill it later, you still have the right o cancel the order at any time before we ship it to you."

Problems with the Galaxy Fold first came to light after some US-based tech reviewers kicked off about the build quality of the samples they had received. The reviewers, including CNBC's Steve Kovach, reportedly that the screen started uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use.

While, in some cases, this borkage has been blamed on the removal of a screen protector that isn't designed to be whipped off, some reviewers claimed the issues arose with the plastic film intact.

Samsung's preliminary investigation suggested that some of the issues reported could be "associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge".

"We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding," Samsung said on its website. µ