iOS 13 mega-leak teases Dark Mode and WhatsApp-like Messages upgrade

iOS 13 will bring some big changes to the iPad

A JUICY LEAK has detailed Apple's incoming iOS 13 software before it debuts at WWDC next month.

The leak comes courtesy of Bloomberg and reaffirms earlier chatter that iOS 13 will feature a system-wide Dark Mode, redesigned core apps including Mail and Reminders, and improved iPad multitasking.

The report sheds some more light on the update, which will also reportedly include a 'WhatsApp-like' upgrade to Apple's homegrown Messages app that will let users set a display name and profile picture. This will be accompanied by a new SwiftKey-alike keyboard option that lets users swipe across letters without lifting a finger.

The OS will also see the merging of Find my Friends and Find my iPhone into one app known internally as 'GreenTorch.' While this isn't all that exciting, 9to5Mac notes that the feature could debut alongside new beacon-like hardware, such as a Tile-rivalling gadget to attach to non-Apple devices like a backpack.

Health will be another big focus, with Bloomberg reporting that Apple's native app is going to get a new homepage design that "better outlines your daily activity". New functionality, such as the ability to track your "hearing health" and native period tracking, is also said to be arriving in iOS 13.

Elsewhere, the mega-update is tipped to include souped-up Screen Time functionality, an upgraded Bedtime app and system-wide Sleep Mode, new multitasking animations and improvements to the OSes overall speed.

Apple's 2019 iOS update, codenamed 'Azul', will offer 5G network support and new AR functionality for Apple's 2020 iPhones, the report notes.

If that wasn't enough to whet your pre-WWDC appetite, Bloomberg also has some tidbits of info about Apple's macOS 10.15 and watchOS 6.0 software.

The biggest change coming to the next version of macOS is the ability to run iPad apps. At WWDC, Apple is planning to release an SDK kit that will allow developers to easily port their iPad apps to Mac. For now, devs will need to submit a separate version of their app to the Mac App Store and the App Store; Bloomberg notes.

macOS 10.15 will also reportedly include a feature, codenamed 'Sidecar', that offers native support for using an iPad as an external display, a revamped Apple Music App and Apple's merged Find my iPhone service.

watchOS 6, which will also be shown off at WWDC on 3 June, will reportedly bring the App Store to the Apple Watch for the first time. It'll also include a new Books app for listing to audiobooks and, er, a Calculator.

While WWDC will be largely software-focused, Bloomberg notes that Apple will finally show off its long-teased Mac Pro redesign and a new external monitor, codenamed J290, with high-dynamic-range support.

Apple, naturally, hasn't commented on the leak. µ