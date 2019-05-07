Microsoft releases early builds of Chromium Edge browser for macOS

MICROSOFT HAS GIVEN US our first look at the updated Edge browser for macOS, thanks to Canary and Dev builds which were released to the world on Sunday.

As part of this year's Build conference for Microsoft developers, we were treated to a sneak preview of the forthcoming Edge relaunch for Mac, which, like its Windows-y cousin, is built on Google's Chromium engine.

The release comes hot-on-the-heels of the same release for Windows, which took place last month. Both versions will now be created using Google's Chromium engine, which brings it into line with most other web browsers (aside from Safari and Firefox).

Initial reports on the Chromium-based Edge have been positive, noting a number of improvements made by Microsoft, many of which will become part of the Chromium project, for use by other browsers - another example of Microsoft grabbing open-source by the short and curlies.

The macOS version hasn't been tested in these here parts yet, but it's hoped that we'll see something that offers the same improvements for Apple users.

There's a mixed reaction to Microsoft's move toward Chromium. Opponents suggest that it takes away choice, as the alternatives are now increasingly limited. Supporters believe that adding Microsoft as a contributor to the project will benefit everyone, not just Edge users.

But with Chromium's lead in the browser wars previously unassailable until now, holding 65.64 per cent of the market, against Firefox on 10.23, Internet Explorer (which remains part of Windows for legacy reasons, but isn't considered a "browser" anymore) on 8.44 and Edge languishing fourth on a measly 5.53 per cent, Microsoft will be hoping that having something that's familiar to Chrome users, but native to Windows might lure some of that huge Chrome base back to the installed browser.

When Edge was introduced as part of Windows 10, Microsoft was keen to boast about its faster speeds and lower memory footprint but has caved, in the nicest possible way, to mob mentality in an attempt to make the internet just a little more compatible. μ