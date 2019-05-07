Attackers demand ransom for stolen GitHub, Bitbucket and GitLab projects

HACKERS HAVE PILFERED DATA from hundreds of private Git code repositories and is now demanding a ransom from their owners.

The attacker, or indeed attackers - it's not known if there's one cyber crim or several - managed to get access to several hundred code repositories on services such as GitHub, Bitbucket, and GitLab.

It's not known how the attack happened, but either way the hacker/hackers managed to swipe a load of private code and it/they are now threatening to make it public if victims don't pay a cryptocurrency ransom within ten days.

"To recover your lost code and avoid leaking it: Send us 0.1 Bitcoin (BTC) to our Bitcoin address ES14c7qLb5CYhLMUekctxLgc1FV2Ti9DA and contact us by Email at [email protected] with your Git login and a Proof of Payment," the hacker or hackers said, according to a range of reports.

"If you are unsure if we have your data, contact us and we will send you a proof. Your code is downloaded and backed up on our servers. If we don't receive your payment in the next 10 Days, we will make your code public or use them otherwise."

At the time of writing, 0.1 Bitcoin is worth £435, which is a hefty ransom for an individual developer.

We're not sure what the solution is to the hacker problem if developers don't want to pay. But their first port of call should be with the repository service providers, as those folks will likely be on the case as to how they got hacked.

If you've fallen victim to this attack then let us know your thoughts. If not, but you use code repositories, best make sure you have solid passwords and two-factor authentication to protect your code. µ