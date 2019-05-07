AMD's top-spec Navi 20 GPUs might not arrive until 2020

We have no idea what the Navi cards will look like

AMD'S NEXT-GEN NAVI GPUs are expected to come in three guises, but Team Red's high-end cards reportedly won't launch until 2020.

That's going by rumours and analysis rounded up by AdoredTV, which noted there'll be seven Navi-based graphics cards available when AMD's next-generation graphics architecture makes its debut sometime in autumn 2019.

The Navi family will be spearheaded by the Navi 20 line up comprising the Radeon RX 3090 XT and RX 3090, the mid-range will be taken care of by the Navi 10 Radeon RX 3080 XT, RX 3080, and RX 3070 XT GPUs, and the oddly numbered Navi 12 series will take care of the entry-level next-gen Radeon line up with the RX 3070 and RX 3060.

Navi 10 and 12 cards are expected to pop up towards the end of 2019, but the higher-end Navi 20 could face delays.

That's because the next-generation Radeon Instinct cards are reportedly not delivering the performance and efficiency expected from the 7-nanometre process node they'll be based upon.

Before we delve into the details of this latest nugget the rumour mill has spat out, some background on the Radeon Instinct. Unlike normal Radeon cards, the Instinct GPUs are not aimed at gaming or pro graphics crunching, rather they apply parallel processing to machine and deep learning workloads.

While Instinct cards aren't designed for the average Joe or Jane, it's concerning that the performance, power consumption and thermals are allegedly not up to scratch.

It would appear, as far as the rumours go, that AMD might need a bit longer to get the overall performance of the Navi 20 Instinct GPUs in line with expectations.

This is not to say that performance-orientated consumer-grade Navi graphics cards won't debut in 2019's cooler months, but it suggests they might not be as power efficient as some might like.

This's all speculation, however, and the reports based on information from a source with knowledge of AMD's graphics machinations could simply be spilling information on what AMD's Navi testing is kicking out.

When the Navi cards make their debut there's a chance AMD could have properly optimised its next graphics architecture; after all the PlayStation 5 is going to use Navi-based graphics which would suggest the architecture has some of its s**t sorted. µ