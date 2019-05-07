Apple 'overstates' iPhone battery life, consumer watchdog moans

APPLE HAS BEEN ACCUSED of "significantly overstating" the maximum battery life of its iPhones.

These accusations come courtesy of consumer watchdog Which?, er, which tested nine iPhone models and found that all of them fell short of Apple's battery life claims by an average of 31 per cent.

The worst offender was the iPhone XR; Apple claims that the cut-price flagship can last up to 25 hours on a single charge, but Which? found that the smartphone's juice ran out after just 16 hours and 32 minutes - a discrepancy of 51 per cent.

In a statement given to Business Insider, Apple debunked the watchdog's findings, stating that: "We rigorously test our products and stand behind our battery life claims.

"With tight integration between hardware and software, iPhone is engineered to intelligently manage power usage to maximize battery life," the firm continued. "Our testing methodology reflects that intelligence. Which? haven't shared their methodology with us so we can't compare their results to ours."

Apple isn't the only firm allegedly exaggerating its battery life figures, as Which? also calls out HTC after achieving an average talk time of 19.6 hours - five per cent lower than the company's claim of 20.5 hours.

"At HTC we diligently test all aspects of product performance," the company said in a statement to Which?. "Differences in setup and testing environments may result in some variation to stated talk time figures."

It's not all doom and gloom, as Which? found that Nokia, Samsung and Sony appear to be underestimating the average talk times of their devices. Sony's Xperia Z5 Compact, for example, delivers 25 hours and 52 minutes of talk-time - almost nine hours more than the manufacturer's 17-hour claim.

Natalie Hitchins, head of Home Products and Services at Which? said: "With mobile phones now an essential part of everyday life, we should be able to count on our handsets living up to the manufacturer's claims.

"There are clearly questions here around how long some mobile phone batteries will last and so it's important to make sure you find an independent source of reliable information when buying your next phone." µ