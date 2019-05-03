Google Updates: Back from the dead, prepaid Pay and knitting

WELCOME TO OUR Friday round-up of the best of the rest of the news from Google. With Google I/O now just a few days away, we're used to finding it quite difficult to find news so close to the big day, but this year, Google seems determined to launch things in the run up, not just on the day.

If you want to read the rest of this weeks Google news (in long-form) then you can go here - in fact, bookmark it for future use too.

Google Pay first this week. It's been a while since we've been able to announce any new banks for the UK (there have been loads in the US) but PFS have joined the fray! Hooray! Don't worry if you haven't heard of them. PFS supplies prepaid Mastercards badged for other brands. A lot of local councils use them for expense accounts, for example. Although PFS is just one name, this is adding a heck of a lot of cards to the compatibility list. Still no Barclays though, of course.

It seems Android TV is back from the dead, with promises of software updates and new hardware "soon".

A nice little touch coming to Google Maps - if you look up details of a restaurant, Google will now show you pictures of the most popular dishes - that is if the Insta-types have taken a photo of their food and labelled it properly. That's a lot of ‘ifs' come to think of it.

YouTube next and a cautionary tale of flying too close to someone else's sun. After trying desperately to flog its original programmes from behind a paywall, Google has announced that they'll now be moved to be free to view, supported by advertising. The fact of the matter is that nobody really wanted to see extra Logan Paul in the first place. Jus' sayin'.

Finally, hell hath no fury etc. As we've reported, Googlers who took part in the anti-sexism protests last year claim they're being penalised for it, being passed over for promotion or even demoted. But of course Googlers don't take these things lying down, and so, on Mayday, they held a sit-in to protest.

And what did they do to pass the time? Apparently, they were all knitting. Rock and roll. μ