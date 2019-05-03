Tumblr has aroused the interest of Pornhub

PURVEYOR OF FREE GRUMBLE Pornhub has emerged as an unlikely buyer for Tumblr.

The microblogging site has been a porn-free zone since owners Yahoo dropped the grot in a pique of puritanical petulance last year. It turned out that all that smut was actually load-bearing, with the site's traffic plummeting as its users set off on the impossible journey of finding erotica on the internet.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo's parent company Verizon is looking to sell Tumblr as soon as possible, and masturbatators of the world will be thrilled to hear that this has aroused the interest of Pornhub.

"There are obvious synergies between the two brands and value Pornhub could derive from Tumblr," PornHub vice president Corey Price coquettishly told Buzzfeed. "We're extremely interested in acquiring the platform and are very much looking forward to one day restoring it to its former glory with NSFW content."

That means that if Pornhub becomes the new mayor of Tumblr then we can safely say that the era of prohibition will be over. Although the various non-porny neighbourhoods on Tumblr may be a bit weirded out by the various dominatrixes and furries that just moved in next door, to push this analogy beyond breaking point.

"Tumblr was a safe haven for those who wanted to explore and express their sexuality, adult entertainment aficionados included," Price continued.

"We've long been dismayed that such measures were taken to eradicate erotic communities on the platform, leaving many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content."

Tumblr cost Yahoo $1.1bn back in 2013, and it's not clear how much it'd go for nowadays. But given Pornhub's parent company MindGeek owns pretty much every major adult site on the internet, you'd imagine it has the resources for one more eye-catching money shot (sorry). µ