Microsoft whacks a $3,500 price on the HoloLens 2 dev kit

WE'VE GOT GOOD NEWS and bad news for people eager to look like a pillock in the latest HoloLens 2 gear. The good news is that the commercial price for a headset has dropped by a whopping 30 per cent. The bad news is that still means it comes in at an optimistic $3,500 - or around £2,700 if you're from the side of the Atlantic that spells "colour" correctly.

There's even more bad news, as if you're a developer, you won't see that as a price cut at all, as the first-generation HoloLens development kit was $3,000. You're both paying a bit more and losing your discount over the retail model, in other words. Happy Friday!

It's not all doom and gloom, though. In the box alongside your ludicrous headwear, you'll also find credits for Microsoft Azure. Wowzer! But wait, there's more: you'll also get a free three-month trial of Unity Pro and Unity PiXYZ Plugin for CAD data. Christmas has truly come early!

If stumping up $3,500 all in one go feels a bit much, you can also pay $99 per month for three years, which definitely feels like a sensible approach for untested hardware which may not even be relevant by your last payment in 2021. Units will be strictly limited to one per person, just in case you thought they were so cheap you'd take two.

So what are you getting for your money? Chiefly in resolution and field of view. The latter is doubled, while the resolution is now 2K per eye. "To put it into perspective and to highlight the generational leap, this is the equivalent of moving from a 720P television to a 2K television for each of your eyes," Microsoft's Alex Kipman said at the time.

We don't have an exact release date yet, but we're told both developer and commercial units will arrive this year. You can express your interest in throwing away $3,500 here. µ