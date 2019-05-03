Britain has the world's lowest trust in social media

IT SEEMS THAT not only do us Brits not trust social media, but our cynicism is the lowest in the world by quite some distance. That's according to a new YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project survey of 25,000 people revealed by The Guardian.

In all, just 12 per cent of Brits said they trusted what they read on social media, as opposed to 20 per cent of Germans, 23 per cent of Yanks and 28 per cent of Canadians. People in the developing world were even more happy to give social media the benefit of the doubt with over half of Indians, Thais and Saudis surveyed expressing a trust of the medium.

Of course, as surveys go it's a bit of a blunt instrument, and most of us would probably have a slightly more nuanced view than that. You probably wouldn't put professional analysis from Reuters on the same level as the carefully considered, non-partisan views of TriggerTheLibs278, for example. And if you do, we really have to admire your commitment to consistency.

The same criticism can be levelled at the next part of the survey, which found that more than 60 per cent of Brits believe that social media should have more regulation. That's cool and all, but it's a bit like saying you're in favour of more happiness - it's so vague as to be virtually meaningless. More regulation covers pretty much everything on a scale from mild slaps on the wrist to full state control of Facebook.

It's safe to say that most people don't want Twitter to be nationalised, but that's an interpretation you could just about read into the data if you squint hard enough.

That doesn't mean it's not interesting, of course. Although given the horrendous 18 months Facebook has had - packed with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, data breaches and privacy snafus - the real question is who are the six per cent of Brits who think social media is too regulated? µ