Quantcast faces GDPR probe following Privacy International complaint

THE IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSION (DPC) has launched a GDPR probe into adtech outfit Quantcast after Privacy International complained that the firm is exploiting individuals' data.

Back in November, the privacy advocacy group filed complaints against seven major companies for "wide-scale and systemic infringements of data protection law".

The complaint alleges that Quantcast - along with Acxion, Oracle, Criteo, Tapad, Equifax and Experian - infringe the requirements set out in GDPR using 'legitimate interest', a legal basis which seemingly protects companies against data protection regulation if they can show they have a legitimate purpose in collecting data.

In response, the Irish DPC this week opened up a formal probe into Quantcast, noting that Privacy International raised "significant concerns" about the online advertising sector and their compliance with the GDPR.

"Arising from a submission to the Data Protection Commission by Privacy International, a statutory inquiry pursuant to section 110 of the Data Protection Action 2018 has been commenced in respect of Quantcast International Limited," it said in a statement given to TechCrunch.

"The purpose of the inquiry is to establish whether the company's processing and aggregating of personal data for the purposes of profiling and utilising the profiles generated for targeted advertising is in compliance with the relevant provisions of the GDPR. The GDPR principle of transparency and retention practices will also be examined."

In a statement given to INQ, Ailidh Callander, Privacy International's legal officer said he is "extremely pleased" that an investigation has been launched against Quantcast - "a company that most of us have never heard of but that through our data builds intricate profiles of our lives.

"PI considers Quantcast's practices to be failing to meet the standards set by GDPR, especially with regards to profiling. The real test of GDPR will be its enforcement," he added.

In a statement, Quantcast said it is "reviewing the details of the Irish DPC's statutory inquiry and we will cooperate fully with any investigation." µ