Google will soon let you delete your location and browsing history

GOOGLE HAS announced features designed to address some of the criticism it has received over its massive cache of user data.

Auto-delete controls have been added for location history and activity data, meaning that users can elect to have both their travels on Google Maps and their browsing history expunged after a set period.

You can choose between a three-month of 180-month purge. Anything older will be deleted from your account and, we assume, their servers.

In a blog post announcing the new features, Google said: "We work to keep your data private and secure, and we've heard your feedback that we need to provide simpler ways for you to manage or delete it.

"You can already use your Google Account to access simple on/off controls for Location History and Web & App Activity, and if you choose - to delete all or part of that data manually. In addition to these options, we're announcing auto-delete controls that make it even easier to manage your data."

You can either run the service manually or keep it continuously running to automatically remove data older than the specified period.

Google has long been on the receiving end of criticism over the quantity of data it collects and has access to. As a company funded by advertising, there are constant questions about the integrity of the data and the level of privacy offered to users.

The company has been under close scrutiny in the EU, not just over questions of competition, but of the way it handles and stores its data.

Google has announced several measures to appease lawmakers of which this is the latest and appears to have been so important that it couldn't wait for next week's Google I/O conference.

Google adds: "You should always be able to manage your data in a way that works best for you -- and we're committed to giving you the best controls to make that happen."

The new features are set to roll out in the coming weeks. μ