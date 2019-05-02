Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e suffers WiFi borkage due to poor antenna placement

MAKING A GOOD TABLET, if you're not Apple, is a tricky process as Samsung has discovered with its Galaxy Tab S5e.

According to various reports and posts on social media, the Galaxy Tab S5e has a bit of a design problem whereby as soon as a user's hand covers the bottom left edge of the tablet when its in landscape orientation, the WiFi signal gets blocked and drops out.

Unsurprisingly, this happens because the WiFi antenna is located in that corner of the tablet. While one could simply hold the tablet the other way round, that still doesn't avoid the issue that this looks like a bit of a design oversight by Samsung.

Given this is a hardware design issue, it's unlikely that a software fix or getting a replacement Galaxy Tab S5e will solve the problem, unless Sammy has some super software up its sleeve that can boost WiFi signals or the people reporting the problem all coincidently happen to have borked units.

This is a bit of a pity, as though we haven't tried the Galaxy Tab S5e yet, the tablet looks pretty slick, albeit very similar to the 2018 iPad Pro; one could argue that Samsung has been drawing heavy inspiration from Apple, not a bad thing when it comes to tablets.

We contacted Samsung for its thoughts in the situation but haven't heard back at the time of writing. So we guess next steps will either see Samsung pull an Apple and tell folk they're holding the tablet wrong. Or, more likely and more in line with its previous product borks, Samsung might simply recall the Galaxy S5e; it's a good thing the company makes excellent phones. µ