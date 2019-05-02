UK GOV received another bitter blow yesterday after prime minister Theresa 'fingernails' May was forced to sack defence secretary Gavin Williamson following a recent leak regarding government policy over Huawei.

Details of plans to allow Huawei to operate parts of the 5G network in the UK were given to the press after discussions in the General Security Council, one of the most secretive organisations in Westminster where government, military, intelligence and security services pool information and form policy.

Williamson was sacked in a highly unusual move, triggered after he declined the offer to resign, one afforded to government ministers who are at risk of sacking, claiming that to do so would be an admission of guilt.

Williamson told Sky News that he would "swear on my childrens' lives" that he was not responsible, and emphasised that he trusts his staff not to have behaved improperly either.

The leak preempts a report later this month which will decide once and for all if Huawei is to be allowed to provide equipment and resources for the 5G rollout, despite pressure from allied governments over their fears for Huawei's integrity and close links to the Chinese government.

Huawei has strenuously and repeatedly denied the claims.

In a cold, calculated exchange of letters, Ol' Fingernails told Williamson: "No other credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified."

Williamson responded that he had asked for a full police inquiry, which he confidently claims would have exonerated him, but matters were kept internal.

However, if an enquiry were to go against him, as a signatory of the Official Secrets Act, Mr Williamson would face up to two years at the pleasure of Her Majesty's Porridge Cafe, and an unlimited fine.

The leak suggests that the UK will allow Huawei to provide equipment for non-core parts of the network, however, no official announcement has been made, pending an ongoing analysis by intelligence gathering centre GCHQ. μ