AMD confirms 7nm Navi GPUs and Rome CPUs will arrive in Q3

TEAM RED AMD has confirmed that it's long-teased Navi graphics cards and Rome-based CPUs will show up in the third quarter.

The chipmaker revealed it'll have new the new GPUs and CPUs ready for launch this year in a conference call following the release of its Q1 financial results.

"We are well-positioned to grow GPU revenue in the second quarter and through the second half of the year as we expect to introduce our first 7-nanometer Navi gaming GPUs in the third quarter," said AMD's CEO Dr Lisa Su, according to a transcription by Seeking Alpha.

"We are on track to begin Rome production shipments in the second quarter to support a third-quarter launch," Su added.

The Rome processors will be the successors to AMD's EPYC server chips and probably aren't going to be of too much interest to PC enthusiasts and makers, but the CPUs will be showcase AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture, which will also underpin the firm's third-generation Ryzen processors.

Navi is likely to be the more exciting launch, as it'll pave the way for a new wave of Radeon graphics cards.

We're expecting Navi-based Radeon cards to offer a serious dose of graphical grunt and to come at a price that could undercut Nvidia's 20-series RTX cards.

A Navi-based GPU will also be at the heart of the PlayStation 5, which Sony's Mark Cerny touted will have ray-tracing capabilities, which potentially means Navi GPUs could be pretty powerful indeed, perhaps more than we'd expect for graphics cards that have been predicted to be targeted at mainstream gaming PCs.

Hard and fast details are still thin on the ground, but Navi could be the GPU architecture that really takes the fight to Nvidia, much like AMD's Ryzen did to Intel's Core CPUs. µ