TalkTalk takes top honours in Ofcom's hall of shame, again

TALKTALK has received its quarterly drubbing after the latest Ofcom figures found its broadband customers have the lowest level of satisfaction in the UK.

Although satisfaction in the industry is slightly up year-on-year, TalkTalk, which put up prices again in January, continues to buck the trend with just 79 per cent of customers satisfied with their overall service. They're less likely to recommend TalkTalk to a friend, less likely to have their complaint resolved on the first try, and less likely to be satisfied with how their complaints are handled.

EE scored best with 87 per cent overall, followed by PlusNet at 86 per cent. Despite both companies being part of the BT Group, BT itself scores much lower at 80 per cent - though as it has far more customers with far longer memories.

Sky hit the exact average, 83 per cent, but customers are more likely to be happy with complaint handling and less likely to have reason to complain in the first place - perhaps a testament to how locked down it keeps its equipment from user fiddling.

Only three per cent of mobile users have cause to complain, a slight drop. The most recommended services once again are MVNOs GiffGaff and Tesco Mobile. The others have customer satisfaction of around average, good news for Virgin Mobile and Vodafone which were both below average last year.

Landline users have a higher level of satisfaction than most (probably because nobody uses them anymore) with EE taking the overall satisfaction honours at 90 per cent, with Plusnet (89) and BT (88) snapping at its heels. TalkTalk (81) was bottom of the barrel, because of course it was.

Despite its high score in satisfaction, PlusNet saw a jump in the level of complaints to Ofcom in the last quarter - almost double - attributed to the messy rollout of a new billing system.

Overall, complaints to Ofcom dropped 15 per cent year-on-year. Sky Mobile appears in the league tables for the first time at the top of the table for fewest complaints, meaning that overall, Sky offers the least complained about quad-play service. μ