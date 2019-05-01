NordVPN gets ASA scolding over 'misleading' public WiFi risk ad

VPN FLOGGER NordVPN has been given a slap on the wrists by the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) for "exaggerating" the risk of data theft from public WiFi networks.

The ASA received nine complaints about NordVPN's latest TV ad, which shows a man on a train giving out his personal info, including credit card details and passwords, willy-nilly to fellow passengers.

"Your sensitive online data is just as open to snoopers on public WiFi," a voiceover quipped, adding: "Connect to Nord VPN. Help protect your privacy and enjoy advanced internet security."

NordVPN hit back at the complaints, claiming that while data accessed via HTTPS-protected sites were encrypted, there still were security concerns about the use of public networks which could leave users' data vulnerable to theft if the connection wasn't secure.

The firm added that "most public WiFi hotspots were considered insecure since the majority had very primitive security parameters and non-existent or very weak passwords available to everyone."

In Wednesday's ruling, the ad watchdog upheld the complaints and told NordVPN that the advert must not appear again in its current form.

"We noted the explanations from NordVPN and Clearcast that public networks presented security risks and that the use of HTTPS encryption did not in all circumstances indicate that a connection was completely secure," the ASA said.

"However, while we acknowledged that such data threats could exist we considered the overwhelming impression created by the ad was that public networks were inherently insecure and that access to them was akin to handing out security information voluntarily. As acknowledged by NordVPN, we understood that HTTPS did provide encryption to protect user data so, therefore, while data threats existed, data was protected by a significant layer of security.

"Therefore, because the ad created the impression that users were at significant risk from data when that was not the case, we concluded it was misleading."

NordVPN told INQ that the ad hasn't broadcast in the UK since 1 April.

It's unlikely the ASA's ruling will affect NordVPN too much; after all, the UK's porn ban is coming into force in two month's time. µ