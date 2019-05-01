Apple is lobbying Californian lawmakers against 'Right to Repair' bill

These little men could be out of a job too

CARING SHARING Apple has continued its policy of lobbying against a proposed 'Right To Repair' bill in the US, but it's definitely not about money. It's because it cares. For realsies.

The bill, which is currently under discussion in California after being adopted in 18 states, would give consumers the right attempt to fix or mod their own devices without any effect on their warranty.

Apple is understood to have met with lawmakers in an attempt to persuade them to kill the bill, with their primary line of defence being a risk of injury if a punter accidentally punctures the rechargeable battery, according to Motherboard.

Microsoft is also said to be vehemently opposed to the bill.

Lobbyists are said to have brought an iPhone to meetings to demonstrate how fiddly the components are, and how difficult it is to self-repair - the exact reason that the industry has long criticised the company which was set the trend for non-replaceable batteries in the first place.

The documents obtained by Motherboard include the following bon mots: "With access to proprietary guides and tools, hackers can more easily circumvent security protections, harming not only the product owner but also everyone who shares their network,"

"When an electronic product breaks, consumers have a variety of repair options, including using an OEM's [original equipment manufacturer] authorized repair network."

But many say the claims are overblown. Self-repairs and mods are quite common at INQ Towers, and yes, we've even replaced screens and batteries on Apple products. It's not rocket science.

A ruling against the Right to Repair would have a devastating effect on independent/unofficial repair companies, whose services would be devalued significantly by any restriction that prevents customers from attempting anything other than an authorised repair.

The California ruling is slightly narrower than many others. If it passes, it will make manufacturers sell replacement parts for devices, and provide documentation on how to install them without charge. In some states, diagnostic software for repairs has been made compulsory, but California has no plans for this. μ