Intel's desktop Core CPUs look set to be stuck on 14nm for the next two years

ANOTHER LEAKED INTEL ROADMAP has yet again shown that the firm's long-touted 10-nanometre desktop Core processors won't be showing up until 2020 passes.

This latest leak, via Tweakers, covers what looks like Intel's plans for its desktop client CPUs - including chips aimed at PC enthusiasts and PC builders - from 2018 to 2020.

The path ahead for socketed S and X-series Core processors looks to involve more cores and higher clock speeds that'll be extracted out of Intel's enduring 14nm process node.

For the high-end X-series, from the end of 2019 and across 2020, we can expect to see the debut of the Cascade Lake X chips, which will offer up to 18 cores. Intel already has an 18-core CPU on the market in the form of the ninth-generation Core i9-9980XE. As such, it looks like Cascade Lake will offer more of a refined take on the previous generation than a big step up.

Things are a bit more interesting for the more mainstream socketed S-series processors. While the current Coffee Lake S refresh is underway with ninth-gen Core processors around for desktop use, come the end of 2019 and start of 2020, we can expect to see a refresh in the form of Comet Lake S.

That re-jig will bring in processors with up to 10 cores, which should be interesting for people who've been waiting for a core-heavy mainstream Intel processor; we'd expect it would be targeted at gamers and content creators.

Aside for that, the next year-and-a-bit look to be pretty lacklustre for Intel's desktop lineup. Each new refresh will bring improvements to the Core chips but there's not likely to be a major jump in performance or efficiency.

Intel will get its 10nm-based processors out first in laptop chips. As such, we'd expect it to work on scaling up the process node so that is can eventually put out 10nm desktop processors, perhaps some time in 2021 or 2022. µ