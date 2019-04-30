A total of 11 people backed Energizer's 18,000mAh phone on Indigogo

IF YOU'RE ONE of the 11 people who backed the Energizer P18K on Indigogo, we have some bad, albeit unsurprising news.

The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop, to give it its full unnecessary name, was shown off by Avenir Telecom at this year's Mobile World Congress and touted as the ultimate devices for large-pocketed, battery-hungry smartphone users.

Turns out, such users are in short supply. As spotted by The Verge, the P18K's Indigogo campaign, which has now ended, collected just one per cent of its $1.2m target with $15,005 pledged from a total of 11 backers; that's eight more than had backed the device at the end of March.

The now-defunct device, as its name suggests, packs a mammoth 18,000mAh battery which could allegedly last for 50 days on standby or play two days of continuous video on a single charge. That came at a price, though; the P18K is as chunky as around three iPhones at 0.8inches thick, and this long-lasting battery would take eight hours to fully recharge.

Elsewhere, the un-pocket-friendly handset featured a 6.2in notch-less screen with a pop-up camera, Mediatek Helio octa-core processor and Mali GPU, a triple rear camera, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The crowdfunding campaign, which offered "perks" ranging from a single P18K handset at £425 ($549) to a three-pack at £1,227 ($1587), promises that the phone would be delivered in October this year.

We're still not convinced it was anything more than a PR stunt, albeit one that massively backfired. µ