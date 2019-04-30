Nvidia's latest GeForce drivers are borking some CPUs

NVIDIA'S LATEST GEFORCE DRIVERS aren't playing nice with some processors and are causing spikes in CPU usage in Windows 10 PCs.

According to some Nvidia GPU users, the 430.39 driver is causing their machines' processors to jump up in usage by some 10 to 20 per cent, even if the PC is just ticking along with nothing to run.

"I'm getting some crazy memory leaks after installing the new driver. NVDisplay.Container.exe is constantly using around 6 per cent CPU, and ramps up RAM usage until it literally fills up all of it and brings the system to a crawl (how I noticed it in the first place). This is with no games open, just Chrome and mostly just YouTube. Bloat continues even after closing Chrome," said one Nvidia community forum user going by the name of Pawala.

"Never had this problem before with any previous drivers, now I get NVIDIA Container using 14 per cent of my CPU while idle," said one diss.sebastian6.

"I experienced stuttering and huge CPU spikes when playing BFV with this driver on my 2080Ti, downgraded the driver to the previous one and the issue is gone," added littlespy80.

At first, Nvidia couldn't replicate the bug, but it then figured it out, according to an Nvidia customer care bod called ManuelGuzmanNV: "We have been able to reproduce the bug consistently now and are currently testing a fix."

As it stands, there's no fix at the moment, so if you're encountering the issue it would be best to revert back to older drivers for the time being.

A jump of up to 20 per cent CPU usage might not seem like a lot if you're running a beefy processor. But that extra dose of unexpected usage could ruin the frame rate in a demanding game, which isn't fun.

Or with laptops using Nvidia graphics, the extra usage could burn through battery power far faster than expected, which isn't great for people working on the go.

We expect the bug to be squashed pretty quickly, but we can imagine people who've forked out on a new card from the GeForce RTX 20-series or a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will be too chuffed to have to deal with a somewhat borked driver. µ